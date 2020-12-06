Menu
Beverly M. McGuire
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Beverly M. McGuire

October 12, 1928-November 18, 2020

Beverly M. McGuire died on November 18, 2020, due to COVID-19 at Mercy One Hospital. She was born October 12, 1928 in McVille, ND, daughter of Leonard and Verena Hanson. She married Duane S. McGuire in 1950. She is survived by daughter Cheryl of Cedar Falls, son Russell of Cedar Rapids, and sister Zona Richards of Waterloo. Beverly was preceded in death by parents, husband in 1993, and siblings Wayne, Lynn and Keith. No services will be held.

Bev will be remembered for her skills at preserving food from Duane's huge garden, often sending visitors off with a jar of jam, pickles, or fresh tomatoes.

Her last years were spent at Ravenwood, dependent on caregivers whom she regarded as friends.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
