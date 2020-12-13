Menu
Beverly R. Shirk

Beverly R. Shirk

Beverly Ruth Shirk died on Oct. 6, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz.. She is survived by her son David (Heidi); grandsons Travis and Clay; and great-grandsons Novak and Emmett. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years in Feb. 2019. Beverly completed her nursing degree from Allen Hospital Nursing School in 1953 and worked for over 30 years in Waterloo as a registered nurse. No service is planned at this time. Donations in memory of Beverly may be sent to : Friends of Hartman Reserve - Endowment. PO Box 624 Cedar Falls, 50613.

Please send condolences to: David Shirk 5310 E 6th St. Tucson, Ariz. 85711.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. I know your parents went to St. Paul's and we had your dad as a drivers-ed teacher. Gods blessings for you and your family at this hard time.
Duane and Ardith Ohrt
December 13, 2020
I know it's been a long time, I still wanted to reach out to you, in your time of sorrow.
Dan goldsberry
December 13, 2020
