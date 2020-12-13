Beverly R. Shirk

Beverly Ruth Shirk died on Oct. 6, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz.. She is survived by her son David (Heidi); grandsons Travis and Clay; and great-grandsons Novak and Emmett. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years in Feb. 2019. Beverly completed her nursing degree from Allen Hospital Nursing School in 1953 and worked for over 30 years in Waterloo as a registered nurse. No service is planned at this time. Donations in memory of Beverly may be sent to : Friends of Hartman Reserve - Endowment. PO Box 624 Cedar Falls, 50613.

Please send condolences to: David Shirk 5310 E 6th St. Tucson, Ariz. 85711.