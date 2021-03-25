Beverly Jean Wulf

March 23, 1940-March 23, 2021

Beverly Jean Wulf, 81, of Hudson passed away unexpectedly at home on her 81st birthday. She was born March 23, 1940, in Kalispell, Montana, daughter of James and Shirley (Powers) Stevens. Bev spent her childhood in Marceline, Missouri, raised by her mother and adoptive father, Clifford Richardson. Her family moved to Fort Madison, Iowa, where she graduated from high school with the Class of 1957. Bev attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) from 1957-59. On February 20, 1959, she was married to Fredrick Wulf at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Hudson. Bev worked as a dental assistant in Hudson and, then, as Camera and Electronics Manager at the College Square Wal-Mart from 1984-2011.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of nearly 62 years, Fred. She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Dale) Neuhaus of Racine, WI; grandchildren: Tyler (Kayla) Neuhaus of Racine and Ashley (Zak) Thompson of Raleigh, NC; her brother-in-law, Lyle Wulf and sister-in-law, Joanne Nicklaus both of Hudson; 1 niece; and 3 nephews.

Bev's funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Avenue of the Flags or to the Family.

Bev was an active member of her church and community as well as an avid gardener, golfer and card player. She loved cooking and baking for family and friends. Above all, she cherished time spent doting on her grandchildren and always had her camera close at hand to capture those precious memories.