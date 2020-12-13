Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby E. Heath
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Bobby E. Heath

September 1, 1956-December 10, 2020

Bob Heath of Cedar Falls passed away December 10, 2020, at Unity Point after a brief illness.

Bob was born in Waterloo to parents Bobby D. and Lois (Kimpston) Heath. He attended Waterloo public schools and worked as a custodian until his retirement.

Bob loved a good, dark beer, Hamms beer, rye whiskey, the Iowa State Cyclones, all animals and especially the Chicago Cubs.

Bob is survived by his sister Melissa (Tim) Nicholas); niece Carrie Corson and her son Alec, nephew Justin Corson; and niece Lindsey (Dan) Crisp and their son Collin.

Cremation rites have been accorded and no public service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the summer.

Memorials can be made to Cedar Bend Humane Society, because as Bob said, "I like animals more than I like most people."


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Bob & I were friends at Irving Elementary too. We used to ride bikes everywhere and play "Superhero". He was the Flash and Wayne Manor was on Williston. He was a good guy. Those are nice memories.
Jim Mckean
December 21, 2020
Bob was a great friend. I recall many chess matches in the student center at West and Bob´s love of rock music. The case of St. Pauli Girl he bought for my birthday when I was home on leave will always be remembered. RIP my friend.
Dan Davis
December 21, 2020
I went to Irving Elementary with Bobby. He was a kind and sweet soul. I remember his friendly and easy-going personality. Rest In Peace, Bobby.
Mark Wilson
December 21, 2020
We met at the Blue Room! Then I moved away 20 years. I had to back to Cedar Falls. Bob and I worked for the City of Cedar! Great days!!!
Sandy Leuer
December 15, 2020
Bob's Family: My sincere sympathies on your loss of Bob. He was one-of-a-kind. We became friends during the time I worked for the CFPD. I always enjoyed visiting with Bob. Bless his gentle soul. Bev
Beverly Ibrahim
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results