Bonita Jean "Bonnie" Troutner
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Bonita "Bonnie" Jean Troutner

March 10, 1942-June 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Bonita "Bonnie" Jean Troutner, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born March 10, 1942 in Staceyville, Iowa, the daughter of Henry James & Marguerite (Morse) Frein. Bonnie graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1960. She married Robert Lewis Troutner October 30, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. She worked in sterile supply at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo and later was a day care provider. Bonnie had been a Scout Leader and Chair for Tri-Cov Service Unit of Girl Scouts for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Troutner of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Kimberly (Jay) Connor of Ionia and LaRhea Troutner of Nashua; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one brother, Jim (Ann) Frein of Edward, Colorado. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Verelyn Mayer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Girl Scouts of America.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to read of Bonita's passing. She and I were classmates at West High and one summer We came down to Independence to celebrate the 4th with your family. We are having a 1960 class reunion this year and She normally attended so we will miss her. Please accept my condolences. Sincerely, Janet Willson Bretey
Janet Willson Mokosak Bretey
School
June 9, 2021
