Bonnie J. Fry

(1931-2020)

Bonnie Jane Fry was born November 13, 1931, to Helen Irene Bowman, in Freeport, Ill. She went to Cox Creek Country school near StrawberryPoint. The family moved to rural Fayette county where she attended Frog Hollow country school near Lima. She graduated from Fayette High school in 1950. In 1951, she married Kenneth Dale Fry. He passed July 23, 1980.

Survivors include three sons; Kenneth Jr. from Waterloo, Dennis (Terry Clay) Murphy from North Carolina, Steve (Pam) Hawkins from Texas. Granddaughters; Teri Fry from Brenham, Texas, Kristy Pennebaker from Denver, Pennsylvania. Great Grandchildren; Christopher Fry, Jordan Pennebaker, Zoey Justin Daley. In addition to many nieces and nephews, and brother in law, Merwin Zerba.

Bonnie enjoyed being around family and friends. She was a stay at home mom, she also sold Avon for a few years. She was a member of the Eagles Club from 1981 until she passed. Bonnie also had a love for cats!

She is proceeded in death by: her mother, Irene Lamphie; two sisters, Mary Bass and Donna Zerba; brother and sister in law, Marilyn and Don Arhart, and John and Betty Fry.

Burial will be at a later date.