Bonnie Jean Johnson

July 17, 1940-April 2, 2022

CLERMONT-Bonnie Jean Johnson, 81, of Clermont, Iowa went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa from natural causes. Bonnie Jean was born July 17, 1940 to Roger and Ethel Schulor.

Bonnie was married to LeRoy Bolton and later divorced. On January 24, 1981, Bonnie was united in marriage with Dean Clarence Johnson, to whom she was happily married until her death. Bonnie worked at Hinsons for many years. After retiring she enjoyed going with her husband in the semi. She liked going to the Drag Races, Cooking, baking and doing embroidery. Bonnie was as subborn as she could be loving.

Surviving Bonnie are her husband, Dean Johnson of Clermont; her four children, Betty (Dan) Rindels of Waterloo, Debbie (Phil) Labrie of Stout, Carol Bolton of West Union and Mark (Elaine) Bolton of New Hartford; three brothers, Rogie, Donnie and Gary; one sister, Beverly; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary; sister, Beverly; son-in-law, Dan; and a great granddaughter, Serenity.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Clermont, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Monday.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Monday, April 11, 2022 at West Clermont Lutheran Church in Clermont, Iowa with Lay Minister Michael Erickson as the officiant.

Burial will follow at God's Acres Cemetery in Clermont, Iowa.

Memorial may be directed to the family.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Clermont, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.