Bonnie Lea Anderson

November 24, 1936-November 25, 2020

Bonnie Lea Anderson, 84, died on November 25, 2020 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on November 24, 1936, to Neill and Fern (Dodd) Grubb.

Bonnie attended Northern University High School in Cedar Falls and obtained an associate degree from the Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa). She married Jack Gross, and they had two sons – Michael Gross and Daniel Gross. Bonnie was gifted with beauty, quick wit, a generous spirit, and a business savvy. Bonnie was a hard worker and an absolute pleasure at any social affair. She became an administrative assistant at Crossroads Mall in the early 1970's. In an era when women struggled to ascend in the business world, she earned the position of manager of mall operations in 1981, holding that position for twenty years until her retirement in 2001.

To know her was to know an extraordinary woman with a love of family, travelling, and conversation. She never hesitated to lend an ear to a friend in need and loved more than anything to gather with her sons, husband, and extended family in any setting (or country). Bonnie and her husband, Gene, volunteered at The ARC Cedar Valley where, in 2011, they were recognized as Volunteers of the Year. Bonnie was very involved as a volunteer for more than 50 years with the Saturday morning bowling program sponsored by The ARC which benefitted people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She later became a prominent member of the Cedar Falls Women's Club and was an active member of Quota International for many years.

Preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Burl Grubb and his wife, Arva Jean; sister, Imogene Kernan; husband, Bill Smith.

Survived by: son, Michael Gross, and his wife, Denise Gross, and their children, Matthew and Paige Gross, of San Antonio, Texas; Daniel Gross and his spouse, Brian Payne, of Seattle, Washington; husband, Paul Gene Anderson (and his children, Dan (Marta) Anderson of Reinbeck, Iowa; Dannette Anderson of Reinbeck, Iowa; step-grandsons: Tucker Anderson of Strawberry Point, Iowa; Zachary (Sara) Anderson of Holland, Iowa, and Cole (Kayla) of New Hartford, Iowa; and seven step-great-grandchildren); her nieces, Deb Gray (Steve) and Anne Quiello (Michael); her nephew, John Schuler (Patti); and many other dear great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings at this time, public services will not be held. Private inurnment will be in Waterloo Memorial Park. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to The ARC Cedar Valley or the Cedar Falls Women's Club.