Bonnie Mae McLaury
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Bonnie Mae McLaury

May 12, 1941 - December 8, 2020

Independence – Bonnie Mae McLaury, 79, years old of Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home.

Private family services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Bonnie was born May 12, 1941 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Thomas Saul and Thelma (Wood) Saul. She attended West High School in Waterloo and graduated with the class of 1959. On September 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Arthur McLaury in Waterloo. Bonnie worked at McKenna Photo Lab for several years as a supervisor. She attended Church of Christ in Cedar Falls.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, James of Independence; three sons, Don (Deb) McLaury of Jesup, Tim (Annette) McLaury of Norwalk, IA, Brian McLaury of Traer, IA; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Richard (Doris) Saul of Texas and Donald (Nancy) Saul of Waterloo. Her parents; one daughter, Sally Sue McLaury; and a sister, Betty Kline; preceded her in death.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Service
1:30p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
I loved growing up with the McLaurys down the street. I have very fond memories of Mom and Bonnie having coffee or tea while Tim and I played. When it was time to go home, we would drink what was left in the coffee/tea cups. My deepest sympathies to Jim, Don, Tim, Brian and your families.
Karen (Pries) Holt
December 12, 2020
I worked with Bonnie for nearly 20 years at McKenna's. So sad to learn of Bonnie's passing, I have many fond memories from the years I worked with her as my manager. So sorry for your loss I send my deepest sympathies.
Lori Trainor
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. Bonnie was a very special woman with a beautiful soul.
Michelle Strait
December 10, 2020
Will miss Bonnie, want to share a story about Bonnie, when she Was a teenager, I spent a lot of time at there house, when Bonnie would wash the dishes she never wanted to do the pots and pans so she filled them with water and put them in the oven, then when it was Betty´s turn, Bonnie would bring them out for Betty to do, and the fight was on. Doris
Doris Saul
December 10, 2020
My sympathy to Bonnie's family. I worked for many years with Bonnie at McKenna, I always enjoyed working with her and I loved her beautiful smile and sparkly eyes!
Judy Thorson
December 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family. So sorry for your loss.
Denise Olson
December 10, 2020
So sorry Jim. I think of the days when we would beat Bonnie and Peg at cards. I think they thought we were cheating. We will miss those days! Bob and Peg Sinders
Bob and Peg Sinders
December 10, 2020
Dear, Jim and Family. So sorry to hear of Bonnie's passing, May she Rest in Peace. God Bless. Karen
Karen Cheever Brown
December 10, 2020
