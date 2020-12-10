Bonnie Mae McLaury

May 12, 1941 - December 8, 2020

Independence – Bonnie Mae McLaury, 79, years old of Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home.

Private family services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Bonnie was born May 12, 1941 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Thomas Saul and Thelma (Wood) Saul. She attended West High School in Waterloo and graduated with the class of 1959. On September 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Arthur McLaury in Waterloo. Bonnie worked at McKenna Photo Lab for several years as a supervisor. She attended Church of Christ in Cedar Falls.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, James of Independence; three sons, Don (Deb) McLaury of Jesup, Tim (Annette) McLaury of Norwalk, IA, Brian McLaury of Traer, IA; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Richard (Doris) Saul of Texas and Donald (Nancy) Saul of Waterloo. Her parents; one daughter, Sally Sue McLaury; and a sister, Betty Kline; preceded her in death.