Boyd Kenneth Meyer

July 25, 1937-June 16, 2021

WELLSBURG-Boyd Kenneth Meyer, 83, of Wellsburg, Iowa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Mercy One Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.

Funeral services for Boyd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Wellsburg Reformed Church with Pastor Todd Rempe officiating.

Boyd Kenneth Meyer was born on July 25, 1937 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Lubert and Jennie (Eckhoff) Meyer. He was raised and educated in the Wellsburg School district, where he graduated from Wellsburg High School with the class of 1955. On January 7, 1958, Boyd was united in marriage to the love of his life, Delores Tack at the Wellsburg Reformed Church. From this union, three sons were born: Joel, Alan and Keith.

Boyd was a hardworking man, and very dedicated to his farm and family. He was a lifelong farmer and even after he retired from farming, he was still helping his son Joel on the farm. Boyd didn't consider farming as a job but more of a passion. Boyd was also instrumental with helping Joel with his aerial spraying business. He truly did have a love for the land that he took care of and eventually was able to pass it to his sons. Boyd also enjoyed driving tractor, running the combine, mowing, reading, playing cards, going for walks but most important, was his family. The memories and love between the family was what kept Boyd the happiest. He was an Elder at the Wellsburg Reformed Church for years. Boyd was a giving man with a huge heart who loved his Lord and his family.

Left to cherish Boyd's memory is his loving wife, Delores; children: Joel (Terri) Meyer, Alan Meyer, and Keith (Carrie) Meyer; one brother: LuRay Meyer; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 nieces and a nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lubert and Jennie Meyer.