Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Boyd E. Wolf
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
ABOUT
East High SchoolEast High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Boyd E. Wolf

August 17, 1937-January 11, 2022

OELWEIN-Boyd E. Wolf, 84, of Oelwein, Iowa died Monday, January 11, 2022, at his home.

There will be a Private Family Visitation & Funeral. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Boyd Eugene Wolf was born on August 17, 1937, in Urbana, Iowa, the son of Marvin & Vera Adelaide (Stainbrook) Wolf. He moved with his family from Urbana to Evansdale where he graduated from East High School in Waterloo in the class of 1955. Boyd served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 in Korea as a radio operator. Following his military service, Boyd continued his education at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, earning his bachelor's degree in accounting. Boyd was united in marriage to Carol Jean Suckow on August 10, 1968, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Boyd and Carol made their home in Oelwein. Boyd was self-employed operating his business, Boyd Wolf Certified Public Accountant, in Oelwein for 38 years. He retired in 2006. Following his retirement, Boyd spent his free time enjoying music.

Boyd is survived by his Wife of 53 years: Carol Wolf of Oelwein; Sister: Marva Dee (Merle, Sr.) Cook of Dundee; Brother: Mert (Kathy) Wolf of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin; 3 Nieces & 5 Nephews.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Carol, sorry for your loss.
Lean on your good memories.
Margaret Cook
January 21, 2022
I have alot of fond memories of our childhood in Brandon. So sorry for your loss Carol. Take care, Kathie.
Kathie Shields
Family
January 17, 2022
So sorry to see the passing of Boyd He was a Awesome Accountant and appreciated his service to us So sorry for your loss Carol and family
Jerry and Becky Mundt
January 15, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss.
Les and Tammi Aldrich
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results