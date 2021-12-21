Bradyn LeVon Frisbie

March 29, 2007-December 14, 2021

Bradyn LeVon Frisbie, age 14, passed away on December 14, 2021 at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, IA while surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA. Interment will be held at the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Bradyn's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Bradyn was born on March 29, 2007 in Washington, Iowa, the 9th child of 10 children born to Brad Ellis Frisbie and Lorianne Dee (Terry) Frisbie.

Bradyn spent a lot of time outdoors, where he loved animals, climbing, target practice, racing and being reckless. Being outside so much means his hands and bare feet were never clean. Through his stories, wit, and antics he loved to make everyone smile and laugh. He loved children, especially his nieces, nephews and little brother Brenyn. He looked up to all of his siblings especially Bryan. "Bradyn wanted to be rednecker than you!"

Bradyn is survived by his father, Brad Frisbie of LaPorte City; mother Lorianne Frisbie of Iowa City; siblings, Nicole (Ryan) Beardsley of Waterloo, Sarah Frisbie of Hudson, Brett (Laney) Plants of Tipton, Christina (Patrick) Frisbie of Cedar Rapids, Mikayla (Benjamin) Bateman of Rexburg, Idaho, Allison Plants of Iowa City, Stephanie (Ladd) Ousey of Washington, and Bryan and Brenyn Frisbie of LaPorte City; grandparents, Miora Carrott of Dysart and Kathie Frisbie of Muscatine; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bradyn was preceded in death by his grandparents; LeVon and Marian Terry and Russell Frisbie

Bradyn will be loved and missed by all those who knew him.