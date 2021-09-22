Menu
Brenda Lemper
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Brenda Lemper

December 30, 1963-September 17, 2021

WATERLOO-Brenda Lemper, 57, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital. She was born, December 30, 1963, in Helena, MT, daughter of Gerald and Paula Mock Genetzky. She graduated from Towner High School in Towner, ND, and then received a Bachelor's in Education from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. Brenda worked as a Para-educator at Lou Henry Elementary School in Waterloo. Brenda was a member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, taking pictures, traveling, her cats, and especially loved time spent with her daughters and family. She is survived by her husband Chris of Waterloo; daughters, Ashley Lemper of Cedar Falls, and Chelsea Lemper of Huxley; sister, Mindy (Russ) Genetzky Haugen of Elk Ridge‚ UT; brother, Corey (Renae) Genetzky of Bismark‚ ND; nieces, Brittany (Zac) Yoder, and Jetta and Kyra Genetzky; and a great-nephew, Easton Yoder. Brenda is preceded by her daughter, Tiffany; parents; and a nephew, Ashton Genetzky. Services are 10:30 AM Saturday, September 25 at First Baptist Church of Waterloo with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation 5 - 7 PM Friday, September 24 at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Sep
25
Service
10:30a.m.
First Baptist Church of Waterloo
IA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.