Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Kay Miller
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021

Brenda Kay Miller

June 17, 1973-March 23, 2021

Brenda Kay Miller (Larson), 47, died at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 23, 2021 of natural causes.

She is survived by Randy Larson (life partner), Jody Miller (brother), Gary Miller (brother), stepsiblings: Dean, Betty, Mark, Mike, Ernie, and Danny. Stepchildren: Heather, Randi Kay, Adam and eight step grandchildren. Brenda is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Brenda is proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Linda Miller, both maternal and paternal grand parents, aunts and uncles, and her cousins.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Lofty's in Evansdale from 12 to 3 pm. Please bring a side or dessert to share.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lofty's
Evansdale, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Love ya girl, say hello to all my angels
Deb Bear
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results