Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brent Anthony Schaefer
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021

Brent Anthony Schaefer

May 29, 1985-June 6, 2021

Brent Anthony Schaefer, 36, passed away on June 6, 2021.

He was born on May 29, 1985, the son of Ben and Jeanne Schaefer. Brent was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and share great stories!

He is survived by: his wife, Heidi; a step-son, Shaun Burns; his father, Ben; a sister, Brenda Schaefer; a brother, Brion (Amy) Schaefer; two nephews, Ben and Bode Schaefer; and many other family members and friends who will miss him.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Jeanne; paternal grandparents, Hank and Millie Schaefer; maternal grandparents, Anthony and La Dean Weber.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27, from 1-4 p.m. at Dave and Terri's Farm, 4719 Foulk Rd., Waterloo, 50702. Lunch will be served.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dave and Terri's Farm
4719 Foulk Rd., Waterloo, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ben, I'm sorry to here about the loss of your son.
Tom Hamilton
Friend
June 14, 2021
So deeply sorry for your loss. Gid Blesd
Barbara Kohl
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results