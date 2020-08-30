Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brian J. Mangrich

Brian J. Mangrich

(1970-2020)

GILBERTVILLE – Brian Joe Mangrich, 49, of Gilbertville, died Thursday, Aug. 27 at his home.

He was born Sept. 15, 1970, in Waterloo, son of Gary and Elizabeth "Jeanne" Carroll Mangrich. Brian graduated from North Star/River Hills School.

Survived by: his parents of Gilbertville; his sister, Brenda (Jeff) Schmitz of Gilbertville; his brother, Scott (Connie Seidel) Mangrich of Waterloo; two nieces, Leah Schmitz and Heather Mangrich; and two nephews, Derek Mangrich and Jordan Schmitz.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Paul and Elma Mangrich, Everett Carroll, Thelma and Leonard Watson.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Due to Covid-19, masks are required if attending the visitation or service.

Memorials may be directed to North Star or Bosco Systems or I.C. Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.