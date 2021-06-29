Brian K. Killion

September 29, 1943-June 27, 2021

WAVERLY-Brian K. Killion, 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at home early Sunday morning, June 27, 2021.

Brian was born on September 29, 1943, in West Frankfort, Illinois, the son of Cleo Marie (Rotramel) and Hancle K. Killion. Following graduation from West Frankfort Community High School, Brian attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and Washington University in St. Louis, MO. On November 4, 1967, Brian was united in marriage to Ann Marie Sievers in Jennings, MO.

In September of 1963, Brian began his career with John Deere at the St. Louis Sales Branch Office. In 1965, he was promoted to a Retail Note Collector position in Monroe, LA and then transferred to Little Rock, AR. In 1967, he was promoted to Territory Manager and headquartered in Madisonville, KY for two years before moving closer to home with headquartering in Belleville, IL. In 1975 he transferred to Waverly, IA and assumed the Territory Manager role in Northeast Iowa for 34 years until retirement. After 46 years of service, Brian retired in September of 2009. He was well respected by all he worked with and was known to always go above and beyond expectations.

Brian was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a member of the Waverly Veterans Post. Brian had been a member of the Waverly Jaycees. He enjoyed fishing especially in Minnesota and Canada with friends. He also liked to spend time having coffee with friends at Hardees and Hy-Vee.

Brian is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann; two sons, Tim Killion and David (Morgan Merrill) Killion both of Waverly; five grandchildren, Ella, Zoey, Claira, Oliver and Elizabeth; and a sister, Mary Lee Killion of Gig Harbor, WA and cousins in southern Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to his wishes, Brian's body has been cremated. A Celebration of Life honoring Brian will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm. on July 24th at the Waverly Golf & Country Club in Waverly. Burial of cremains will be at a later date in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Brian's family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.