Bruce Eugene Diestler

July 4, 1944-July 29, 2021

WATERLOO-Bruce Eugene Diestler, 77, formerly of Waterloo who resided for the last 13 years at the Iowa Veterans' Home in Marshalltown, passed away peacefully on July 29. Bruce was born on July 4, 1944, the son of Donald Gene and Isabelle Rosetta Diestler. He grew up in Waterloo and served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He was active in the DAV, AMVETs and VFW. He was a jack-of-all-trades who was a master salesman and truck driver. He enjoyed traveling and raising standard poodles.

On August 8, 1964, Bruce married Elizabeth Craft and they were married for 43 years. She predeceased him on April 10, 2008. He is survived by his son Donald (Tanya), granddaughter Megan, brothers Dale and Daryl, and brother-in-law Robert (Rhonda) Craft.

Bruce was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth and brothers Mike and Kenny.

A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo. Military honor ceremony will be at 1:00 PM. Come join friends and family in remembering Bruce and celebrating his life.