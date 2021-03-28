Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Bruce T. Kruse
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Dr. Bruce T. Kruse

QUINCY-Dr. Bruce T. Kruse, age 90, of Quincy, Illinois and formerly of Shell Rock, died on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:48 am in Blessing Hospital.

A committal service and interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, Iowa at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5th, 2021 with Pastor Michael Knox officiating. Military rites at the grave will be conducted by the Avery-Slight American Legion Post 393 of Shell Rock. Memorials are suggested to Vermont Street United Methodist Church, Chaddock School, Quincy University Music Department, Elks National Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes is assisting the family. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Committal
11:00a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Shell Rock, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.