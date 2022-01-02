Menu
Bruce R. McCart
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Bruce R. McCart

December 21, 1938-December 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Bruce R. McCart died December 27, 2021, in Cedar Falls, IA after a 2-year battle with prostate cancer. He died peacefully with his wife Marian "Pete" beside him.

Born December 21, 1938, to Mattie (Toft) and Harold McCart, Bruce grew up in Omaha, NE. He met Marian while attending Carleton College, Northfield, MN. They married July 8, 1961, and had a 60-year loving-but-not-saccharine marriage. During that time, they raised three daughters and a son in Rock Island, IL.

Bruce received his Ph.D. in physics at Iowa State University, Ames, in 1965, and taught at Augustana College, Rock Island. After a 40-year career, Dr. Bruce and Rev. Pete retired in 2004, moved to Waverly, IA in 2006, and then Cedar Falls in 2016.

Known for his love of life, humor, and family and friends, Bruce enjoyed teaching, Division III sports, books and movies, and being with his family. Einstein and Snoopy were his heroes. He and Pete spent their days together traveling, camping, playing bridge, walking together, and being involved in church. They modeled for their children how to serve others and maintain a marriage despite life's challenges. In his final days, Bruce talked of his good and fortunate life. Bruce's smile and kindness, jokes and storytelling will all be missed.

Bruce is survived by his wife, daughters Anne Drolet and Marian Motz, son Daniel McCart, their spouses and partners, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by daughter Jennifer McCart, his parents and one brother.

A memorial service will be held January 8 at 10:30 at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls. It will be held in-person - masks required - and live-streamed on the church Facebook page "First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, Iowa." It will also be available afterwards on the church website firstprescf.org.

His decision to donate his body to the University of IA Medical School reflects his value of scientific research. A private interment will be in Rock Island at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Augustana College, Rock Island, IL; First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls, IA; and the American Cancer Association.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Sorry to learn of the loss. I, too, lost my husband in 2013 and know the void it creates. However, many memories help keep them alive in our heart. Now he and God are with you every day!
Norma Stewart
Friend
January 10, 2022
Pete, my prayers are with you and your family. You had a great guy to walk with you all these years.
Tom Kelly
School
January 4, 2022
Deepest sympathy from the McKnight Family. Bruce was a wonderful person.
Betsy McKnight Latko
January 3, 2022
Pete and family, so sorry to hear about your loss of Bruce! My sympathies and thoughts are with you at this sad time. May the Lord give you his peace!!
Dottie Roiseland
Friend
January 3, 2022
My deepest sympathies. Will keep you, Pete, in my thoughts and prayers.
Will Haugen. (Cy Haugen´s son)
January 2, 2022
