Submit an Obituary
Bruce R. Bixby
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1945
DIED
September 12, 2020

Bruce Raymond Bixby, 75, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sept. 12, 2020, at his home.

Bruce was born on May 4, 1945, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, the son of Raymond and Isabelle (Soldwisch) Bixby. He was raised in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. Bruce was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Berry, on July 24, 1964, at Falls Avenue Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo. The couple spent their lives together farming southwest of Clarksville. Bruce loved farming from a young age and it was both livelihood and hobby for him. He also loved sharing his farm home and stories with his family and the many neighbors and friends who visited.

He was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church, rural Clarksville, where he served as Deacon and Elder; Iowa Pork Producers; and Farm Bureau.

Bruce's memory is honored by wife Becky Bixby of Clarksville, IA; four children, Sara (Jeff Anderson) Bixby of Silver Spring, MD; Eric (Vikki) Bixby of Allison, IA; Aaron Bixby of Waverly, IA, and Megan (Scott) Kaisand of Waverly, IA; eleven grandchildren, Travis (Sasha) Anderson, Tyler (Grace) Bixby, Holly (Zack Vidmosko) Bixby, Mady Bixby, Ethan (Carly) Bixby, Addyson Bixby, Evan Bixby, Abram Bixby, Alivia Bixby, Jacob Kaisand, and Emma Kaisand; brother, Richard (Mary) Bixby of Marion, IA; sister, Carolyn Bell of Lone Tree, IA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Anna Grace Kaisand.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Allison Congregational Church in Allison with Pastor Craig Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
