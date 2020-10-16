Bruce Anderson

March 2, 1934-October 5, 2020

Bruce Wylie Anderson passed away on October 5, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas, after a long battle with dementia. He was born on March 2, 1934, in Greeley, Colorado, the son of Minnie and Bruce Anderson.

Wylie, as he was known to his family and friends, was a professor and department head of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, for 35 years. He received an undergraduate degree in 1956 from the University of Northern Colorado, as well as a master's degree from the University of Denver, a master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado, and a Doctorate from the University of Iowa.

Wylie served in the United States Army and taught in the public school systems of both Greeley, Colorado and Bakersfield, California. He also taught at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska; Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado; and the University of Northern Iowa.

Wylie and his wife of 59 years, Rosemary, enjoyed summers in Glen Haven, Colorado. They joined the Summer's Residents Association (SRA) of Estes Park, Colorado, and had many friends in the area.

Wylie was a member of the Board of Directors of Norwestells Fargo Bank for 20 years; a member and presenter of the Missouri Valley Economics Association and the Midwest Economics Association; and a columnist for the Waterloo, Iowa Courieredar Falls, Iowa Record for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his son, Gregory (Pamela); his daughter, Karen (Brian); and three grandchildren: Andie Divelbiss, Samuel Anderson, and Benjamin Divelbiss. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles Wilbur Anderson and David Warner Anderson, and sister Josephine Winifred Gettman.

No memorial services have been planned. Donations in his name may be made to the Salvation Army, his favorite charity.