Buck Lee "Brian" Nitcher
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St
Parkersburg, IA

Buck "Brian" Lee Nitcher

February 7, 1960-June 14, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Buck "Brian" Lee Nitcher, age, 61, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Raymond Dale and Lucille F. (Berends) Nitcher on February 7, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa. Buck graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1978. After high school, Buck worked at REC in Grundy Center, Iowa.

Buck was united in marriage with Laurie Stout at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church in 1981. Buck and Laurie owned and operated the Parkersburg Creamery. The couple later divorced. Buck married Stacy Marie Winterberg on July 21, 2007, in Lake City, Minnesota. Buck was currently employed at Heartland Windows.

Buck was a member of the Parkersburg United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Parkersburg Fire Department for over 30 years and served as the fire chief for 14 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing. Buck loved going to his lake home in Minnesota and his many fishing trips to Canada. Buck's greatest joy was spending time with his children and his grandchildren.

Buck died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home, of natural causes. Buck is preceded in death by his wife of 13 years, Stacy on July 22, 2020; and his mother, Lucille Nitcher.

Buck is survived by his children: daughter, Maggie (Justin) Mehmen and their children, Kael, Carter and Lyza of Parkersburg; son, Jesse (Mandi) Nitcher and their child, Emryn of Parkersburg; and step-daughter, Mackenzie Hippen of Aplington; his father, Raymond Nitcher of Parkersburg; one brother, Steve (Becky) Nitcher of Denver, Iowa; one sister, Cheryl (John) Flessner of Wellsburg, Iowa; many nieces and nephews and a special friend.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, 17, 2021, at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
507 Second Street, Parkersburg, IA
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Parkersburg United Methodist Church
502 Florence Street, Parkersburg, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. We will remember Buck as a good man who loved his children and grandchildren. They were his life. A good man who enjoyed life to it's fullest. Live your life like your father did. He will be missed as a friend.
Darwin and Sallie Taylor
Friend
June 16, 2021
