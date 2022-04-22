Menu
Burton Henry Thies
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
205 Highland Ave
Readlyn, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Burton Henry Thies

April 20, 2022

READLYN-Burton Henry Thies, 92 of Readlyn, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25th at the church and with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Military Rites at the church will be conducted by VFW Post 5661 of Readlyn. Private burial of his cremains will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn. 319-279-3551


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 22, 2022.
