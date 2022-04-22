Burton Henry Thies

READLYN-Burton Henry Thies, 92 of Readlyn, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25th at the church and with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Military Rites at the church will be conducted by VFW Post 5661 of Readlyn. Private burial of his cremains will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn. 319-279-3551