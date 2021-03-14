Byron Morehouse

January 18, 1940-March 9, 2021

EVANSDALE-Byron Morehouse, 81, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. He was born on Jan.18, 1940, the son of Lee and Nellie (Gamble) Morehouse. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958. Byron married Ardis Gleason on May 16, 1959 at the Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2018. He worked as a Machinist at John Deere until he retired. Byron enjoyed playing his guitar, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include: three sons, Daniel (Pam) Morehouse, Mark (Brenda) Morehouse, and Jason (Trisha Villarreal) all of Evansdale; a brother, Joseph Morehouse of Waterloo; a sister, Ruth Morehouse of Waterloo; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Ardis; 2 sisters, Donna Bently, and Mary Willis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 15, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.