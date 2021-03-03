Byron Quistorff

June 22, 1931-February 28, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Byron Quistorff, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his son's home in Shell Rock.

He was born June 22, 1931, in Sac City, IA, the son of Adolph and Margaret Freml Quistorff. He married Shirley A. Schleisman on January 3, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church by Father Lewis Lynch in Cherokee, IA.

Byron grew up in Sac City and attended country school before graduating from Sac City High School at the age of 16. He attended Iowa State University and later telegraphy school in Omaha. He worked as a telegrapher with the Southern Pacific Railroad in Truckee, CA before moving back to Iowa where he worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for 16 years. During this time, he started Quistorff Wholesale, selling bedding plants to area businesses and continued until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked several part-time jobs, including delivery for Bill Doran Florist. He was an avid hunter, bird watcher and nature enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially outdoors.

Survived by: daughter, Renee Selleck of Janesville; son, Jim (Michelle) Quistorff of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, Ben Quistorff, Zach (Aimee) Quistorff, Erika Quistorff, and Nick Quistorff. Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley on October 27, 2020, son, Mark; brother, Don; and two sisters, Muriel and Marvel.

A celebration of life for Byron and Shirley will be held at their home in Cedar Falls Friday, March 5 from 3-6pm. A Mass of Intention will be held in his honor at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls on Friday, March 12 at 11:30am. Per his wishes, his body was deeded to Mayo Clinic. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com