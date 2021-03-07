Calvin Matthew Van Loh

November 23, 1927-March 3, 2021

CORALVILLE-Calvin Matthew Van Loh, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at The Bird House Hospice Home surrounded by family. Family will greet friends on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. Rev. Jennifer Lutz will officiate at a brief service following visitation and can be viewed on Zoom. The link may be found on Cal's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com under the Tribute Wall. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House Hospice Home, Zion Lutheran Church or the Coralville Police Department.

Cal was born November 23, 1927 on the family farm near Tea, South Dakota, son of John and Anna (Stratmayor) Van Loh. He attended a one room country school through 8th grade, graduated from Lennox, (SD) High School and attended Sioux Falls College. He served in the US Army in World War II in Occupied Japan. He was able to watch the War Crimes Trials and had many unique experiences while there. He was recalled to duty during the Korean War.

He married Linda (Sweerin) Anton on February 27, 1987, and they spent a wonderful 34 years together. Having moved away from family to Lancaster, PA, they had many great trips visiting historic sites in the area.

He spent 37 years working at A Y McDonald in South Dakota, Wyoming, Waterloo and Dubuque, Iowa, working up from warehouse work to Vice President of Sales. After leaving, AY, he worked at a firm in Lancaster, PA and ended his working career at KIE Supply in Kennewick, WA at age 83! He loved his work and the people.

Cal enjoyed time reading, puzzles, traveling and any card game. He also looked forward to monthly Bunco games with friends. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and was a lifelong Yankees fan.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Coralville; his children, Dean (Jane) Van Loh of Iowa City, Lori Van Loh and Timothy Van Loh, both of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Christopher (Amy) Van Loh of North Liberty and Michael Van Loh (Heather Molyneux) of Cedar Rapids;

Stepdaughters, Shannon Anton (Julie James) of Lincoln, VT and Sabrina (Paul) Moore of Solon; stepson, Aaron (Yvonne) Anton of Everett, WA; and step grandchildren, Allie, Emmy and Katie Moore and Finn, Ella and Romy Anton, an expected great grandchild and his former spouse, Marlis Van Loh of Marion.

Cal was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Boyd.

Online condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com