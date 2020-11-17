Carol A. Menken

September 28, 1948-November 13, 2020

DIKE-Carol Ann Menken, 72, of Dike, Iowa died Friday, November 13th in the Intensive Care Unit at Mercy One – Waterloo.

Carol was born September 28, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Helmuth and Alice Janssen Mayer. She graduated from Dike High School and was a lifelong resident of Dike, IA. On March 18, 1967, she was united in marriage to Merlin D. Menken at Dike United Methodist Church where she was a member her entire life. Carol was active in the church and enjoyed using her gift of hospitality to make others feel welcome and cared for. Carol worked at the Cedar Falls Wal-Mart as the department manager of fabrics & crafts from their opening until her retirement 25 years later. An avid seamstress and lover of craft making, she loved sewing for others and coming up with handmade treasures to share.

Carol loved to be on the go and travel with her family, some of her favorite times were traveling up to Lake Winnibigoshish every year with the entire family. Her love for a good bargain meant she never passed by a Wal-Mart without stopping to check it out. She had a knack for engaging everyone in conversation which ultimately became an opportunity for her to brag on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her family deeply and was always looking for ways to bring them together and make memories. She began preparing for the family Christmas 364 days before it arrived, scheming ways to fill the 4 foot stockings she handmade each member of the family and coming up with scavenger hunts for clues to find gifts and other games to make the family gift opening time memorable.

Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Merlin Menken; a daughter, Kim (Dave) Frontzak; a son, Rich Menken; five grandchildren, Nick Elliott, Alyson (Brady) Lahmann, Austin Elliott, Kaleb Menken, & MacKenzie Menken; three great grandchildren, Ezra Elliott, Elijah Lahmann, and Peyton Lahmann; two step-grandchildren, David Frontzak, Jr & Mary Frontzak; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Helmuth & Alice Mayer.

The family is having a private gathering to honor her memory. A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carol's honor to Dike United Methodist Church "Women In Mission", 439 Church Street, Dike, IA 50624.