Carol Catherine Fischels

January 20, 1933-March 16, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Carol Catherine Fischels, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born January 20, 1933 in Hardin County, IA, the daughter of William and Elsie June (Lake) Neuenfeldt. Carol married Gordon Cuvelier on June 23, 1956 in Buckeye, IA, and they later divorced. She married Robert Fischels on November 7, 1986 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2002. Carol was a graduate of Owasa High School and ISTC (UNI). She started her career as a teacher and then as a library aide for many years at the Waterloo Public Library, retiring in 1995.

Carol is survived by her children, Pam (Don) Schellhorn of Dysart, IA, Michael (Phyllis) Cuvelier and Lynn (Howard) Griffin, both of Cedar Falls, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a brother, Ron Seeley and a sister, Opal Swart.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Services will be private, with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Iowa Public Television. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.