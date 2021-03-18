Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Catherine Fischels
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Carol Catherine Fischels

January 20, 1933-March 16, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Carol Catherine Fischels, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born January 20, 1933 in Hardin County, IA, the daughter of William and Elsie June (Lake) Neuenfeldt. Carol married Gordon Cuvelier on June 23, 1956 in Buckeye, IA, and they later divorced. She married Robert Fischels on November 7, 1986 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2002. Carol was a graduate of Owasa High School and ISTC (UNI). She started her career as a teacher and then as a library aide for many years at the Waterloo Public Library, retiring in 1995.

Carol is survived by her children, Pam (Don) Schellhorn of Dysart, IA, Michael (Phyllis) Cuvelier and Lynn (Howard) Griffin, both of Cedar Falls, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a brother, Ron Seeley and a sister, Opal Swart.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Services will be private, with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Iowa Public Television. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest to everyone. I took care of Carol and we shared many memories. She was one of my favorites. I looked forward going to her house and grocery shopping. She will be missed.
Theresa Caregiver
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results