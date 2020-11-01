Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Ishman

Carol Ishman

Carol Ishman, 82, passed away while sleeping peacefully at her home October 28th, 2020. Carol was born in Waterloo, Iowa where she lived her entire life. Carol cofounded Waterloo Fire Extinguisher Company with her husband James Ishman which they operated for decades providing services to businesses throughout Black Hawk County. Carol was preceded in death by her husband James Ishman, her father Glenn Trask, mother Madeline Randall (nee Burright). Carol is survived by her brother Allen Trask, daughter Tanya Grittmann (Brian), son Scott Floyd (Karen), son Randall, Ransom, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Carol is also survived by her loved and self-adopted children; Michael, Lynn, and Carol Olson. In lieu of flowers, family recommends a donation the Black Hawk County Humane Society.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.