Carol Kathryn Gibson Spencer
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022

Carol Kathryn Gibson Spencer

October 8, 1940-January 1, 2022

BUCKINGHAM-Carol Kathryn Gibson Spencer, 81, of Buckingham, passed away January 1, 2022.

Carol was born on October 8, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa; the daughter of C. Laverne and Melvina (Hoover) Gibson.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1958.

Carol and Larry Joe Spencer were married on January 17, 1959 and celebrated 62 years together. To this union, they were blessed with 5 children.

Once their children started their own lives, Carol began volunteering full-time at the American Red Cross Hawkeye Chapter in Waterloo, she served in the Disaster and Armed Forces Emergency Services departments for 18 years. Carol was an active Red Cross Board member and was an Armed Forces Chairman for the State of Iowa. She was presented the Hawkeye Chapter's highest award for exceptional service and dedication to her work.

Carol is survived by her husband, Larry; three sons, Bart (Lynne Feller) Spencer of rural Charles City, Jeffery (Helen) Spencer of Jurupa, California, and Brett (Carina) Spencer of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two daughters, Kimberly Spencer Peverill of Norcross, Georgia and Julie (late Angel Bonilla) Spencer of Juncos, Puerto Rico; and six grandchildren, Christopher USAF (Jessica ANG) Spencer, Brandon Peverill, Cassandra Spencer, Colin Spencer, Wesley Spencer, and Luis (Danileliza) Bonilla; and friends, Lorraine Glover of Waterloo, Hazel Hurley of Cedar Falls, Jean Porro of Hanlontown, Janet Davis of Cortez, CO, Lyric Dutton of Dysart, and Steve and Carol Maurer and their precious families for 49 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Joseph Marshall Spencer and mother-in-law, Hazel Spencer; son-in-law, Angel Bonilla; grandparents: Floyd and Bertha Gibson of Hudson, and William Hoover and Christina Hoover; and best friend, Pete Porro of Reinbeck.

Carol's motto, "a person can never have too many cats."

As per Carol's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
Carol was a wonderful lady. Carol and her family filled my childhood with wonderful memories. Love to the family.
Sheila Saylor
January 5, 2022
I had the great pleasure and honor of working with Carol at the American Red Cross for many years! She was a true inspiration for everyone she came across! She always was so full of joy and laughter no matter how she was feeling! She will be missed so much but her memory will never go away!
Hazel Hurley
January 5, 2022
Dear Larry and family, I am so sorry for your loss of Carol. She was one of my favorite cousins and always had something nice to say. May she rest in peace. Don Gibson
Don Gibson
January 5, 2022
