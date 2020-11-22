Carole Ann Van Horn

June 18, 1939-November 18, 2020

Vinton - Carole Ann Van Horn, 81, of Vinton, formerly of La Porte City, died Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home. She was born June 18, 1939, in Waterloo; the daughter of George and Evelyn Weisenberger Hilton. She was a 1957 graduate of La Porte City High School. She married Charles Van Horn on Oct. 22, 1962, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2012. She worked in the clerical department at Sears, JCPenney and Younkers. She managed La Porte City Golf Club for many years; worked as the main banker for 12 years at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel; and at the Isle Casino for 6 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Survived by: a son, Charles "Chuck" (Michelle) Van Horn of Waddell, AZ; 2 daughters, Cindy (Scott) Mason of Traer and Caren (Michael) Wiedenhoff of Garrison; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Private Family Memorial Mass: will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. There was nothing more important to Carole than the love of her family. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.