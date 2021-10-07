Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carole Florence Holms
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Carole Florence Holms

August 10, 1933-October 2, 2021

Carole Florence Holms 88, went to sleep peacefully on October 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A Zoom memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10th at 2:00 pm.

Surviving family members are Vickie (Richard) Hos, Winnie (Richard) Viertel, Jackie Herrig, Gail (Ben) Potter, Theresa Beckett, Denise Wilsey and Sean (Elizabeth) Johnson. Carole had 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many dear nieces and nephews and many furry friends.

Carole was born August 10, 1933 to Morris (Oscar) and Thelma (Braem) Sullivan in Dubuque Iowa in a houseboat on the Mississippi River.

Carole graduated from Dubuque Senior High with high honors in English and Glee Club. She served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War .

She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling and playing euchre. However, the main focus in her life was volunteering her time and strength to help others learn about our Grand Creator, Jehovah God. This work was very dear to her heart.

Carole was proceeded in death by her loving husband Hugh, her parents, sister Mary Jane and her brothers, Eugene and Dennis.

A very special thank you to her care providers and Hospice of Dubuque.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dubuque or Best Friends Animal Society.

For information on attending this memorial please email [email protected]


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Zoom
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Charles, Jeff, Susanne & Greg
October 8, 2021
Aunt Carole lives on in our hearts and our memories. We wish you peace in knowing she had a full life well lived and loved.
Cousins Charles, Jeff, Susanne and Greg
Family
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results