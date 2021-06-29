Carolyn K. " Karet" Miller

April 24, 1958-June 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Carolyn K. " Karet" Miller, 63 of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, June 27, at UnityPoint Hospice.

She was born April 24, 1958, in Independence the daughter of Joe and Marguerite DeWald Miller. She graduated from Starmont High School and then attended the University of Minnesota and Upper Iowa College. She worked in the newspaper business for many years, then founded and operated Precision Printing in 1998. She also bartended in the area for many years. Carolyn was so loved by all that knew her. She befriended everyone around her, and was "Mom" and "Aunt Karet" to so many. She opened her home and her heart to everyone she met.

She is survived by her children, Jasen (Lacey) Kapaun of Roseville, MN. and Amy (Craig) Laue of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Brenden, Chloe, Ellianna, and Everett; a brother, Lyle (Nancy) Miller of Oelwein; three sisters, Ellen (Lloyd Bergfeld) Gaffney of Hazelton, Patricia (Rick) Decker of Maquoketa, and Kathy Steinocher of Tyler, TX.; her numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents and her sister, Jayne (LaVerne) Keppler.

Services: 11:00 am Friday, July 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Thursday, July 1, and also one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. The family request casual attire for the visitation and funeral.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn request plants and memorials be directed to the family and the American Cancer Society in memory of her sister Jayne.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com