Cathy L. Schabacker, 71, of Winthrop, Iowa, died with her family by her side on Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 11:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., in place of a traditional visitation, the family is welcoming friends and family to Cathy and Rodney's home for a walk-through viewing of Cathy's Department 56 Snow Village. Cathy spent years collecting her village pieces, and many hours/days setting it up annually. She was so very proud of her village and all of the work she and Rodney put into it. Cathy would be so happy knowing she brightened others' Christmas with her village.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop. A private burial will be held at a later date. The Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Condolences may be directed to the family at: 615 1st St. N., Winthrop, Iowa 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com