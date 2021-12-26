Menu
Cathy L. Schabacker
Cathy L. Schabacker

Cathy L. Schabacker, 71, of Winthrop, Iowa, died with her family by her side on Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 11:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., in place of a traditional visitation, the family is welcoming friends and family to Cathy and Rodney's home for a walk-through viewing of Cathy's Department 56 Snow Village. Cathy spent years collecting her village pieces, and many hours/days setting it up annually. She was so very proud of her village and all of the work she and Rodney put into it. Cathy would be so happy knowing she brightened others' Christmas with her village.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop. A private burial will be held at a later date. The Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Condolences may be directed to the family at: 615 1st St. N., Winthrop, Iowa 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Service
11:30a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cathy and Rodney’s home
IA
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Church of Christ United
Winthrop, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Terry is having a tough time. May the Heavenly Father comfort you all!
Terry Schabacker
Family
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Vesely
Family
December 27, 2021
Linda and I extend our sympathy.
Michael Rickert
Family
December 27, 2021
So sorry Charlie, although a cousin.. didn't get to know her well but always enjoyed the family reunions and the great times we had there.. I will not make it over today because of my breathing ...so sending a big hug and love to you and your family, Sharon and Family
Sharon Roberts
Family
December 27, 2021
A great neighbor and friend. Sorry for your loss Rodney and family
Al Koohy
Neighbor
December 26, 2021
With loss we find beautiful memories. Blessings to all of Cathy's family.
Linda & Chuck Breault
Family
December 25, 2021
Cathy was so wonderful. Loved visiting with her when Greentree was open. She was so kind and gentle hearted. She will be greatly missed. Hugs and prayers to Rodney and the family. May your precious memories of her bring you the greatest peace and comfort.
Art & Teresa Dudley (Werner)
Friend
December 24, 2021
Cathy was a very nice lady and always made me feel welcome at Susan's birthday parties and other gatherings. You have my deepest sympathy in the loss of your wife, mother, and grandmother.
Luke Gordon
Friend
December 23, 2021
Cathy was a dear kind soul. we didnt know her well but she is definately an angel. So sorry for your loss. David and Betty Wiegert
David wiegert
Acquaintance
December 23, 2021
I miss her already, we have had so much fun thru our lives together
Glenda Trower
Family
December 23, 2021
Dear friend, so sorry for your loss. What a shock! Please know
our thoughts are with you and your family.
Gary & Tanja Foster
Friend
December 23, 2021
Our dear Rodney and family. We have had a dear friend in Cathy over many many years. Always so very special! We know she now has her angel wings as she so greatly deserves. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Gary and Vicki Jo
Vicki McClintock
Friend
December 22, 2021
