Cecil R. McAllister

June 9, 1945-December 1, 2020

Cecil R. McAllister, 75, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at UnityPoint Health--Allen Hospital. He was born June 9, 1945 in Amagon, AR; son of Cecil and Bonnie J. (Earls) McAllister. He served in the United States Navy SeaBees, receiving an honorable discharge on September 24, 1970. Cecil worked as a machinist for John Deere & Co. for 30 years until his retirement May 31, 2001. Cecil loved his children fiercely and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His hugs were the absolute best. He will be dearly missed. Survived by his children, Christina Carney of Monticello, Charlina Hurt of Cedar Rapids, Holly (Craig) Hintzman of Cedar Falls, and Heidi (Craig) Engelbrecht of Seattle, WA; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two brothers, David Scroggins of Waterloo and Rodger Scroggins of Cedar Rapids. Cecil is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clinton Scroggins. Graveside services were held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo where military honors were conducted. Memorials to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.