Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cecil E. Taylor
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hudson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Cecil E. Taylor

July 3, 1930-February 22, 2021

Cecil E. Taylor, 90, of Hudson, died February 22, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born July 3, 1930, on a farm near Hudson, the son of G. Leslie and Mary Koble Taylor. Cecil graduated from Hudson High School in 1948 and received his Bachelor degree from the Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa). He was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Korean War (1953-1955). Cecil married Marjane Yetley on June 12, 1955, at the Chapel Church in rural Gladbrook. Together, they lived and farmed near Hudson. When Cecil wasn't farming, he taught Junior High and High School in Cedar Falls for 36 years, retiring in 1994. He stayed active as a member of the Hudson American Legion #559 and had served as Commander for many years. He also served as Black Hawk Township Trustee and managed the Hudson Cemetery until 2009. Cecil was a member of the Community Church of Hudson where he served in many roles over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjane Taylor of Hudson; two daughters, Ranae Puls of Hudson and Raquel (Jerry) Ingles of Cedar Falls; a son, Daryl (Patty) Taylor of Hudson; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. Cecil is preceded in death by a son, David Taylor; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Taylor and Eugene Taylor; and a sister in infancy, Edith Elaine Taylor.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Community Church of Hudson with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard and Reinbeck American Legion Post #242 with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Community Church of Hudson
IA
Mar
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Community Church of Hudson
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Cecil was an awesome individual,taught us so much about indy car racing,long live Cecil,fly high my good friend!
gregory currie ,Gregorys Steakhouse,Allentown,Pa
March 1, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. He was one of my favorite teachers. I talked with him at the class of 69 50th reunion
Joan Christensen
February 27, 2021
Mr Taylor was my typing teacher at Holmes Jr High many years ago. Kind man. My sympathies to your family.
Melissa Sander
February 26, 2021
Marianne, I was so sorry to see that Cecil had passed. I was always glad at see you both. I met Cecil when I worked at Holmes and he let Jennifer come out to the farm to pick up up corn for her horse. My Dad also liked visiting with him. May God´s grace be with you and your family as you grieve. I am in Arizona for another month.
Sara Sue Dunbar
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results