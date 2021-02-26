Cecil E. Taylor

July 3, 1930-February 22, 2021

Cecil E. Taylor, 90, of Hudson, died February 22, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born July 3, 1930, on a farm near Hudson, the son of G. Leslie and Mary Koble Taylor. Cecil graduated from Hudson High School in 1948 and received his Bachelor degree from the Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa). He was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Korean War (1953-1955). Cecil married Marjane Yetley on June 12, 1955, at the Chapel Church in rural Gladbrook. Together, they lived and farmed near Hudson. When Cecil wasn't farming, he taught Junior High and High School in Cedar Falls for 36 years, retiring in 1994. He stayed active as a member of the Hudson American Legion #559 and had served as Commander for many years. He also served as Black Hawk Township Trustee and managed the Hudson Cemetery until 2009. Cecil was a member of the Community Church of Hudson where he served in many roles over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjane Taylor of Hudson; two daughters, Ranae Puls of Hudson and Raquel (Jerry) Ingles of Cedar Falls; a son, Daryl (Patty) Taylor of Hudson; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. Cecil is preceded in death by a son, David Taylor; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Taylor and Eugene Taylor; and a sister in infancy, Edith Elaine Taylor.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Community Church of Hudson with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard and Reinbeck American Legion Post #242 with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.