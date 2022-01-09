Menu
Cecil D. "Woody" Woods
Cecil D. "Woody" Woods

March 18, 1936-January 7, 2022

CEDAR FALL-Cecil D. "Woody" Woods, 85, died Friday, January 7, 2022 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born March 18, 1936, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Donald and Bernice (Keegan) Woods. Woody was a truck driver.

Survived by: five sons, Tim (Dorthy) of New Hartford, Terry of Raymond, Ted (Cindy) of Dunkerton, Tom (Terrie) of Sherwood, AR, and Tony (Janet) of Gilbertville; daughter, Tammy Woods of New Hartford; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; step-daughter, Lori (Tony) Hinders of Waverly; step-son, Greg (Amy) Brinkman of Des Moines and brother, Warren (Gloria) Woods of Hudson. Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gordon, Ronald, and Richard; and a sister, Donna Woods.

Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, with inurnment in the Garden of Memories at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Jan
12
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
BRAD DUBOIS
January 9, 2022
