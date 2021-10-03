Cecile Habben Powers

February 14, 1926-May 14, 2020

WATERLOO-Cecile Habben Powers, 94, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away at Friendship Village on May 14, 2020, of natural causes. She was born February 14, 1926, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Grace (Campbell) Habben and grew up on the family farm south of Reinbeck, Iowa.

Cecile graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1943 and Iowa State College in 1947 with a degree in Applied Art/Home Economics. She taught home economics in Hudson and Monroe, Iowa; directed the Black Hawk County Dairy Council; and consulted at The Lighting Center in Waterloo. Cecile taught Applied Arts classes at the YWCA and remained active in craft activities at both Friendship Village and the Altar Guild and Workshop for Others at Waterloo First United Methodist. She received the State of Iowa 4H Alumni Award in 1970 and the Iowa State University Service Award in 1992.

Cecile married Joseph Robert "Bob" Powers on June 11, 1955, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waterloo. She was very proud of her sons and their families, especially her grandchildren. She organized her family's annual summer reunions, Camp Cousins, for over 30 years and made an annual picture memory/scrapbook for each grandchild. She also enjoyed quilting and made crib and full-sized quilt masterpieces for each of her 10 grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons, Michael of Hiram, Ohio, Bradley (Kerry) of Tampa, Florida, Steven (Joni) of Glendale, Arizona; a brother, Duane (Betty) Habben of Dike, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Habben of Webster City, Iowa; ten grandchildren: Austen (Sarah), Ben (Libby), Katharine (Sofia), Jordan (Sara), Grace (Felix), Aubrey, Collin (Julie), Sam, Megan and Cam; great-grandsons, Bradley Burton Ayub and Robert Quincy Powers; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Mae Powers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob (March 20, 2014); her parents; and a brother, Lynn Habben.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church with an interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Waterloo First United Methodist Church or the Friendship Village Auxiliary. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.