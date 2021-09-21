Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Chad Block
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA

Chad Block

February 23, 1971-September 19, 2021

TRIPOLI-Chad Block, 50, of Tripoli passed away Sunday September 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Thursday September 23, 2021 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday September 24, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Chad Everett Block was born in Oelwein on February 23, 1971 to parents Lawrence and Doris (Wumkes) Block. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard with the class of 1989. He graduated from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo with his degree in Electrical Maintenance. He was employed with John Deere in Waterloo as an Electrician. On October 3, 1992 he was united in marriage with Kimberly Tellin in West Union.

Anyone who knew him knew his love for perfection - Michael Jordan, Barry Sanders, Tom Brady, and Alabama Football, but nothing was quite as perfect to him as the family he built with the love of his life. He was always so proud to be her husband and Dylan and Lauren's dad. You couldn't stop him from bragging about them and their accomplishments.

Even after his diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer in August of 2018, Chad never lost his positive attitude, one-of-a-kind sense of humor-as anyone who has been on the other end of his jokes knows-and his hard work ethic. Whether working at John Deere or with the pigs at the farm, he gave it everything he had.

Left to celebrate Chad's life are his wife Kim; his children Dylan (Alexandria) Block of Belmond and Lauren (Lake Rosson) Block of Davenport; his parents Larry and Doris Block of Dunkerton; his siblings: Brandon Block of Delaware, Michelle Block of Oelwein, Heath (Teri) Block of Oelwein, Courtney (Jessica) Block of Urbana and Thatcher (Tera) Block of Waterloo; his mother-in-law Deloris Tellin of Westgate; his sisters-in-law Chris (Brian) Andrews of Cedar Falls and Chantel (Dave) Getter of Urbandale; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert and Darlene Block, Ernie and Vera Wumkes; his father-in-law Gayle Tellin.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne, Oelwein, IA
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Westgate, IA
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
3 Entries
3 Entries
Oh my. Hearing this news really saddens my heart. My heart goes out to the entire family and to his closest friends. I am sending prayers. Alexis A. Miller
Alexis A Miller (Tamayo)
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathy at the passing of Chad. May he rest in peace.
John and Kathy Weber and Family
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results