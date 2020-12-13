Chad William Grimm

September 7, 1969 - November 18, 2020

Chad William Grimm, 51, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 18, at home from COVID-19.

He was born 7 September 1969 in Mason City, son of Richard and Joan (Hall) Grimm. While he graduated high school in Plattsmouth, NE and attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology, Clear Lake will always be his hometown. He married Constance (Herman) on 26 October 1991 in Glenview, Illinois.

Chad worked as a machinist at John Deere, but his real passion was for all things auto, as long as it was not a Toyota Prius, with a special interest in classic cars and motorcycles. He was a talented handyman, dedicated scout leader, and man with a golden heart. He loved big. His eyes twinkled when he planned surprises. He served others often, be it friend or future friend, for he met no strangers. He always sought to put a smile on others' faces with jokes and stories collected through a well-lived life. His love for service was only superseded by his wanderlust and the many adventures he embarked upon with those he held dear. The greatest accomplishment of his life was being a husband, father and papa.

Survivors include his immediate family in the Cedar Valley, his wife Constance and their sons, Michael, William, Jonathan, and Andrew; daughter-in-law, Anna (Osmundson) and beloved grandson, Cooper; his parents, Dick and Joan, of Waterloo; two brothers, Kevin (Ellen) Cary-Grimm of Iowa City, and Todd (Theresa) of Arizona; sister, Sarah (Cord) Nelson of Waterloo; parents-in-law Richard and Kathleen (Tory) Herman of Huxley; brother-in-law Mathew (Rebecca) Herman of Colorado, as well as maternal uncle Tom Hall, six nieces, five nephews, and many cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by a son, Dakodda; niece, Alexandria Grimm; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Herman; paternal grandparents, William and Wanda (Scott) Grimm; and maternal grandparents John and Ruth (Brown) Hall.

For those who would like to express condolences, a memorial service will be held later with a date to be determined due to pandemic safety protocols. Memorials may be directed to the Dakodda Grimm Memorial Hospitality Scholarship at the Hawkeye Community College Foundation, which Chad hoped to build into an endowment.