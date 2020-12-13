Menu
Chad William Grimm
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Chad William Grimm

September 7, 1969 - November 18, 2020

Chad William Grimm, 51, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 18, at home from COVID-19.

He was born 7 September 1969 in Mason City, son of Richard and Joan (Hall) Grimm. While he graduated high school in Plattsmouth, NE and attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology, Clear Lake will always be his hometown. He married Constance (Herman) on 26 October 1991 in Glenview, Illinois.

Chad worked as a machinist at John Deere, but his real passion was for all things auto, as long as it was not a Toyota Prius, with a special interest in classic cars and motorcycles. He was a talented handyman, dedicated scout leader, and man with a golden heart. He loved big. His eyes twinkled when he planned surprises. He served others often, be it friend or future friend, for he met no strangers. He always sought to put a smile on others' faces with jokes and stories collected through a well-lived life. His love for service was only superseded by his wanderlust and the many adventures he embarked upon with those he held dear. The greatest accomplishment of his life was being a husband, father and papa.

Survivors include his immediate family in the Cedar Valley, his wife Constance and their sons, Michael, William, Jonathan, and Andrew; daughter-in-law, Anna (Osmundson) and beloved grandson, Cooper; his parents, Dick and Joan, of Waterloo; two brothers, Kevin (Ellen) Cary-Grimm of Iowa City, and Todd (Theresa) of Arizona; sister, Sarah (Cord) Nelson of Waterloo; parents-in-law Richard and Kathleen (Tory) Herman of Huxley; brother-in-law Mathew (Rebecca) Herman of Colorado, as well as maternal uncle Tom Hall, six nieces, five nephews, and many cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by a son, Dakodda; niece, Alexandria Grimm; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Herman; paternal grandparents, William and Wanda (Scott) Grimm; and maternal grandparents John and Ruth (Brown) Hall.

For those who would like to express condolences, a memorial service will be held later with a date to be determined due to pandemic safety protocols. Memorials may be directed to the Dakodda Grimm Memorial Hospitality Scholarship at the Hawkeye Community College Foundation, which Chad hoped to build into an endowment.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
Chad you were a great friend and a great inspiration to me and all who had the pleasure of meeting/knowing you. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten. I will always cherish the talks and info and the passion we shared about cars and ideas. Rest In Heaven my friend
Craig Levingston
December 26, 2020
Worked with Chad at john deere all my working life and he did have a heart of gold and always tried to make people happy! Rest in peace young man!
Brian mcelhose
December 14, 2020
We are so grateful to have spent time with Chad and Connie. We lived getting together at our breakfast group and dinner with friends. He did have a goldeb heart. May he rest in peace.
Rachael and Matt
December 13, 2020
