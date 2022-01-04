Chad Donald Pritchett

December 13, 1976-December 28, 2021

EVANSDALE-Chad Donald Pritchett, 45, of Evansdale, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home. He was born December 13, 1976, in Waterloo the son of Donald and Kathleen Polk Pritchett. He attended Waterloo East High School.

He married Karina K. Herzberg on May 19, 1998, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on April 25, 2020.

Chad had worked at Martin Brother's as a Forklift Driver.

He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan, and artist, loved playing bingo, and music. He was a drummer for his band Mental Displacement.

Survived by: his parents: Kathy and Don Pritchett of Evansdale; four daughters, Chyanne (Kaleb Thompson) Freilinger of Cedar Falls, Briyaunna (Josh) Henkle of Waterloo, Samyntha (Hunter) Fulks of Waterloo, Ashley Pritchett of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Seth Fulks and Zaine Black and two more granddaughters on the way; a brother, Troy (Angie) Pritchett of Waterloo; a sister, Chontelle (Jon) Vellacott of Orlando, Florida; his father and mother-in-law - Roger (Vickey) Jones of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Karina.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Grace Fellowship Church, 1760 Williston Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 with entombment in the Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.