Chad Leroy Sommerfelt
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021

Chad Leroy Sommerfelt

January 8, 1980-March13, 2021

WATERLOO-Chad Leroy Sommerfelt died Saturday March13, 2021 at Mercy One Waterloo Iowa. He was born January 8 1980 in Waterloo Iowa. Son of Georgia and Leroy (Amo) Sommerfelt. He is survived by his father Leroy Sommerfelt and Sharon. Brother Shawn Amo, John Sommerfelt and sister Mary Seerly, Aunt Bobette Aries, Uncle Stephen Amo, many nephews, nieces, cousins. Proceeded in death by his Mother, Grandmother and Grandfather Amo, Grandmother Spooner, Grandmother and Grandfather Sommerfelt.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday March 24, 2021 Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Flowers and Cards may be sent to 1707 W Lone Tree Rd Cedar Falls Iowa 50613.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Garden of Memories Mausoleum
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Brother it's been a year since you left. We still miss you just the same as the day you left.
Bob and Diane Kastli
Family
March 12, 2022
Rest in peace big fella!
Melissa Walther
March 24, 2021
May you rest in peace Chad. Our prayers go out to family and friends.
Bill & Jen Shadman
March 23, 2021
Chad I'm going to miss our talks. I really miss you. I'll see you again on the other side.
Diane
March 22, 2021
so sorry to hear about your loss rip Chad
violette tyler
March 19, 2021
Chad was a good guy. I know a lot of people say that whensomeone dies but Chad was the real deal. We will miss him. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. Love ya Chad.
Robert And Diane Kastli
March 18, 2021
Barry and I want to give our deepest sympathy to chad,Chad, family and friends.
Debra Bodecker
March 18, 2021
