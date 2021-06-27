A BRAND NEW DAY When looking at the rising sun Across the sky so blue You see the budding of the trees And flowers fresh and new! You hear the singing of the birds And freshness in the air Just know that life anew begins And God is always there! When walking through the sands of life In sickness and dispair The pains and sorrow The loss of hope It seems nobody care! I hear my Savior say to me My child you've had enough The time has come to comfort you In me there's hope and trust! Have no regrets for leaving them They too must come this way Just tell them to prepare in life To get their brand new day! So I stepped away from this life of pain In Him I must obey My soul is taken home on high To begin my BRAND NEW DAY! Author: Shari L. Dale RIP Chan! You will be missed!

Shari Dale Friend June 27, 2021