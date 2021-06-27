Menu
Chandra Lolene Oden
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Chandra Lolene Oden

September 29, 1972-June 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Chandra Lolene Oden, 48, of Waterloo, died Tues., June 22, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was born Sept. 29, 1972, in Waterloo, the daughter of Aaron Banks and the late Darlene Oden. She was a 1991 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. She worked as a video monitor tech for MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Survived by: her father, Aaron (Jacqueline) Banks of College Park, GA; 2 sons, De'Vontay Betancourt and Martez McGee both of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Moranda and Moeyanna McGee both of Waterloo; 2 sisters, Valeda Anderson of Dallas, TX, Joylene Jones of Waterloo; 6 brothers, Dante Hunter of Waterloo, Roy (Nigi) Jones, Jr. of Tamarac, FL, Thomas Wells, Jr, of Waterloo, Damiane (Angelle) Banks of Collinsville, IL, Jabari and Amari Banks both of College Park, GA; a special cousin, Monette Oden; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by: her mother. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Tues., June 29, 2021, at Hope City Church with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and also an hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to the family. For more information go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
IA
Jun
29
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Hope City Church
IA
Jun
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Hope City Church
IA
I´m Sure going too miss you cousin and your messages and you replying back and finding out the top news I´m sadden about you not being here but I no your no longer in The pain I Remember you always said too me rip cousin we love you
Brittney jackson
Family
June 29, 2021
I am so sad to see this. Chandra was a very nice person and had a heart of gold! I hope her kids know how much she loved them! May she rest in peace. Again I am sorry for your loss! Chandra sure will be missed!
Jessica Bruening
Other
June 29, 2021
Going to miss riding down the highway playing bingo my prayers goes out to the kids and family no more suffering love you
Sylvia Anderson
Friend
June 29, 2021
A Beautiful soul. May she R.I.P.. You have my Condolences and Prayers To her children, I'm saying extra Prayers for you all, I'm so sorry.. Much love..
Min. Shandra Mitchell
June 28, 2021
A BRAND NEW DAY When looking at the rising sun Across the sky so blue You see the budding of the trees And flowers fresh and new! You hear the singing of the birds And freshness in the air Just know that life anew begins And God is always there! When walking through the sands of life In sickness and dispair The pains and sorrow The loss of hope It seems nobody care! I hear my Savior say to me My child you've had enough The time has come to comfort you In me there's hope and trust! Have no regrets for leaving them They too must come this way Just tell them to prepare in life To get their brand new day! So I stepped away from this life of pain In Him I must obey My soul is taken home on high To begin my BRAND NEW DAY! Author: Shari L. Dale RIP Chan! You will be missed!
Shari Dale
Friend
June 27, 2021
Tarsha Rodgers
June 27, 2021
