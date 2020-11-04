Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charlene H. Kass

Charlene H. Kass

Dunkerton – Charlene H. Kass, 78 years old of rural Dunkerton, IA, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home.

Family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church, rural Dunkerton.

Friends are encouraged to join the family for the burial portion of the service, at the church cemetery following the mass. Masks will be required.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.