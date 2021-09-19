Charles Francis "Charlie" Baier

September 10, 1952-September 16, 2021

WATERLOO-Charles Francis "Charlie" Baier, 69 of Waterloo, died Thurs., Sept.16, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born on Sept.10, 1952 in Pittsburgh the son of Charles W. and Hazel Devereaux-Baier. Charlie served in the US Army for 8 years until his honorable discharge. He received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and a Master's degree from Aurora University. He married Karen Blackburn, they later divorced. He married Judy Sherrets-Smith on July 19, 1997. Charlie was most recently employed as a Juvenile Court Officer for Juvenile Court Services in Cresco. He had previously been the ISU County Extension Director in Howard County and the Executive Director for the American Red Cross in Waterloo. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo and Waterloo American Legion post #138. He had been a member of Rotary and the Kiwanis Club. Survived by: wife, Judy; 3 sons, Zachary (Jennifer) Baier, Altoona, Jeremy (Teresa) Smith, Waterloo, and Joel Smith, Hudson; 3 daughters, Julie (Dave) Hensch, Waterloo, Ariane (Robbert) O'Daffer of PA, and Hannah Baier, Cedar Rapids; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Diana) Baier, Pittsburg, PA; and sister-in-law, Mary Carol Baier of Cincinatti, OH. Preceded by: his parents, and brother, Joseph Baier. Visitation is 5~7 pm Mon., Sept. 20, at Kearns Funeral Service. Funeral service is 11:00 am Tues., Sept. 21 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Burial at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo. Military rites by Waterloo American Legion Post #138 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.