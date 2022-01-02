Charles Leslie Cooley

September 25, 1926-December 18, 2021

SPRINGFIELD-Charles Leslie Cooley, 95, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp, Missouri. He was born on September 25, 1926, in Independence, Iowa, a son of Paul L. and Margaret C. (Holt) Cooley.

When he was young, he moved with his family to Waterloo, Iowa, where he attended West High School. He then joined the United States Navy on October 3, 1943, at the age of 17. He served his country honorably aboard the USS Cliffrose AN-42 from 1944 to 1946 in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre and earned several medals, including the Asiatic-Pacific Medal with two stars, World War II Victory Medal, and the Navy Occupational Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on April 4, 1946.

On July 11, 1947, he was united in marriage to Edith June Nolting by Rev. H. H. Diers at the First Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Charles later served his apprenticeship in the electrical trade at the John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works before owning his own shop and retiring as a Journeyman. In their retirement, he and his wife kept busy owning and running C & E Antiques in Independence, Iowa. They later wintered at Fun 'N Sun in southern Texas.

He is survived by four sons, David Cooley and Norma of Las Vegas, Nevada, Richard Cooley and Janet of Olathe, Kansas, Dennis Cooley and Jill of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, and Douglas Cooley and Lisa of Neenah, Wisconsin; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his companion of more than ten years, Carolyn Sauerbrei of Springfield, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret Cooley, his wife, Edith Cooley, four sisters, Evelyn Knutson, Mary Jane Naumann, Joan Barrett, and Pauline Witter, a daughter-in-law, Rose Cooley, and a granddaughter, Jolene Richardson.

Interment will be held at a later date in the Garden of Memories, 3669 Logan Ave, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Garden of Memories Cemetery or VFW Post 1623 in care of the Fox Funeral Home, PO Box 37, Cole Camp, Missouri 65325. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfuneralhomecolecampmo.com