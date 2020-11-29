Charles Henry "Chuck" Caughron

May 17, 1925 - November 26, 2020

Charles Henry "Chuck" Caughron, 95, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born May 17, 1925 in Waterloo, the son of Fred and LuWanda (Schaefer) Caughron. He attended Waterloo East High School. Chuck served in the United States Navy during WWII in the Marshall Islands from June 1943 until his honorable discharge in February of 1946. He married Kathryn McKee on November 10, 1945 at the Salvation Army Citadel in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on March 27, 2017. Chuck's carpentry skills in the Navy continued as he worked for McIntee/Winninger Construction and Noble Manufacturing (Don Reicherts), building kitchen and bathroom cabinets. After retirement, he moved to Peoria, IL where he was caretaker of the Salvation Army's Green Valley Camp. After that retirement, he moved back to Waterloo where he was the custodian at the Salvation Army where much of his wood working expertise is on display in the chapel. Chuck was a man of God and led by example. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by four sons, Stephen (Debra) Caughron of Dike, Rodney (Janice) Caughron of Lincoln, NE, Cliff (Jean) Caughron of Waterloo, and Jeff (Lisa) Caughron of Normal, IL; daughter, Lisa (Jeffrey) Martin of Des Moines; fourteen grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin (Jessica), Brian (Angie), Neal (Anna), Katie (Austin), Lacey, Matt, Luke, Jillian (Cody), Derek (Emily), Kevin, Sarah, Katelyn, and Alyssa; 24 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Velva "Kitty" Scott of Waterloo and Patsy Koschney of Minnesota.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn; daughter, Deborah; grandson, Matthew; two brothers, Edward Kelly and Fred Caughron; and sisters, Beth LeMere and Pauline Evans.

Services: 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service; a recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home website. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army School for Officer Training. A Celebration of Life will also be held for Chuck in the spring of 2021. Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.