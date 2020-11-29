Menu
Charles Henry "Chuck" Caughron, 95, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born May 17, 1925 in Waterloo, the son of Fred and LuWanda (Schaefer) Caughron. He attended Waterloo East High School. Chuck served in the United States Navy during WWII in the Marshall Islands from June 1943 until his honorable discharge in February of 1946. He married Kathryn McKee on November 10, 1945 at the Salvation Army Citadel in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on March 27, 2017. Chuck's carpentry skills in the Navy continued as he worked for McIntee/Winninger Construction and Noble Manufacturing (Don Reicherts), building kitchen and bathroom cabinets. After retirement, he moved to Peoria, IL where he was caretaker of the Salvation Army's Green Valley Camp. After that retirement, he moved back to Waterloo where he was the custodian at the Salvation Army where much of his wood working expertise is on display in the chapel. Chuck was a man of God and led by example. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by four sons, Stephen (Debra) Caughron of Dike, Rodney (Janice) Caughron of Lincoln, NE, Cliff (Jean) Caughron of Waterloo, and Jeff (Lisa) Caughron of Normal, IL; daughter, Lisa (Jeffrey) Martin of Des Moines; fourteen grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin (Jessica), Brian (Angie), Neal (Anna), Katie (Austin), Lacey, Matt, Luke, Jillian (Cody), Derek (Emily), Kevin, Sarah, Katelyn, and Alyssa; 24 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Velva "Kitty" Scott of Waterloo and Patsy Koschney of Minnesota.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn; daughter, Deborah; grandson, Matthew; two brothers, Edward Kelly and Fred Caughron; and sisters, Beth LeMere and Pauline Evans.

Services: 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service; a recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home website. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army School for Officer Training. A Celebration of Life will also be held for Chuck in the spring of 2021. Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.


The Lord called us all to this world to leave fingerprints on the lives that cross our paths. Chuck and I crossed paths working at GVC in the early 80s. He was not big on talking but he did a lot of teaching what it means to give your best in doing a job and it should be as if working for the Lord. Yet he had a fun side also, he let us maintenance guys be kids too. Ones I and another maintenance (J.K.) asked Chuck if we could use some old speakers and some wires for something, all Chuck said is I don´t want to know and don´t break anything and turn off the lights In the workshop when done. Another time he was asked if it was ok to paint the bucket of the camp tractor. He said I don´t know anything! But the old paint was in the back storage. Chuck left memories on this campers life that will not be forgotten. To all of you Coughron children thank you for sharing your father with many campers and camp staff. Many lives were impacted by your sharing your father with us. Chuck thank you for giving to the Lord there were many lives that were changed at GVC and your Corps in Waterloo. You life was a blessing to many. Welcome home good and faithful servant
Major Rick Ray (Ricky)
November 29, 2020
Cliff we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Regardless of how long you have a parent it is difficult when they leave this earth. Our hope is that memories sustain you and your family at this time. Much love, Dave and Jane Annett
jane annett
November 29, 2020