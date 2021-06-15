Charles William Kruse

January 15, 1930 -June 11, 2021

Charles William Kruse, 91, of Allison, IA passed away on Friday June 11, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, IA of natural causes. Charles was born on January 15, 1930 on the farm, Bristow, IA, the son of Carl F. and Minnie (Dralle) Kruse. He graduated from eighth grade from Brushy Mound Country School, West Point No. 6 and then from Allison Community High School in 1948.

Charles was united in marriage with Betty Lou Yaw on April 30, 1950 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Greene. To this union two children, Brian and Linda, were born. The family farmed north of Allison for 42 years.

Charles was a self-sufficient crop and livestock farmer and specialized in raising pigs. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing in Canada and flying light airplanes.

In his later years Charles enjoyed driving his restored Minneapolis Moline tractor and his first car, a restored 1948 Ford, in local parades.

The most important part of Charles' life was his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ, whom he trusted as his personal Savior while preparing a field for planting crops in the spring of 1971. He and Betty were one of the original founders of Allison Bible Church where he served as elder for over 30 years and taught Bible classes. Later on he was involved in organizing special DVD Sunday night programs at the church which were open to the community.

Living family members include, son Dr. Brian Kruse and wife Ann of rural Greene and daughter Linda and husband Pastor Michael Nemmers of Jesup; 7 grandchildren: Dragos and wife Taylor Kruse, Marinela Kruse, Rebekah and husband James Boyd, Nathan and wife Susan Nemmers, Rachel and husband, Mark Stefl, David Nemmers and Jonathan Nemmers; 10 great-grandchildren: Makayla, Hope, Gabriel, Rowan and Liam Boyd, Jackson, Madison and Jacinda Nemmers, Mikah Nemmers, and Hazel Kruse; sister and husband, Shirley and Bob Hoodjer, Allison, and numerus nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, and his grandson, Michael Paul Nemmers.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Allison Bible Church in Allison with burial in the Allison Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison.